Insider Proposes Surprising Role For Browns Rookie QB Taylen Green

Taylen Green is going to be developing as a quarterback for a long time in Cleveland. But Mary Kay Cabot has an interesting idea for how the Browns might find other ways to get him on the field in the meantime.

The Cleveland.com insider was recapping rookie minicamp when she floated a creative suggestion that she openly admitted might draw some laughs.

“This is going to sound ridiculous and you’re gonna laugh at me when I say this, but that’s okay. He’s set the vertical leap for quarterbacks. With that 6’6 height and that vertical leap, let him try to block a field goal sometime. Maybe you can find other creative things for him to do,” Cabot said.

To be clear, Cabot is not suggesting the Browns move Green off the quarterback position. This is simply a creative brainstorming session about how you keep one of the most athletically gifted players in the entire draft class involved and on the field when his path to quarterback snaps is going to be a very long one.

And honestly, the idea is not as far fetched as it sounds on the surface. Green recorded the highest vertical leap ever measured for a quarterback at the NFL combine. He is 6’6 with extraordinary explosion and the kind of wingspan that would make him a legitimate threat on a field goal block attempt. Special teams coordinators around the league are always looking for the biggest, most athletic players available to put in their core units, and a player with Green’s physical profile is exactly the kind of chess piece that can contribute in ways that have nothing to do with playing quarterback.

The bigger picture here is the reality of Green’s situation in 2026. Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel are ahead of him on the depth chart. Green is a raw, developmental prospect who is years away from being ready to compete for meaningful snaps at the position.

But NFL rosters are 53 men, and every player on that roster needs to find a way to contribute.

Todd Monken has already shown he is a creative offensive mind. If anyone is going to figure out how to get Green on the field, it’s him.

Green is a quarterback. He will always be a quarterback. But in the meantime, that vertical leap might be worth something on Sunday when the Browns need to block a kick.

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