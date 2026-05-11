Analyst Makes Early Projection For Browns’ WR Depth Chart

The Cleveland Browns got their first on-field look at wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston at their recent rookie minicamp, and both of the high selections from the 2026 NFL Draft performed as advertised. They each showed the skill set and potential that made them the No. 24 and No. 39 overall picks, respectively.

Under general manager Andrew Berry, the Browns have not used that kind of draft capital on wide receivers. But after last season, when they ranked last in the league in production from that position, changes had to be made, and it looks like Cleveland made the right calls.

Coming out of the minicamp, analyst Daryl Ruiter made an early prediction for the Browns’ wide receiver depth chart, and he already has Concepcion at the top, with Boston fitting in right behind veteran Jerry Jeudy.

“I would lean more towards KC Concepcion being the No. 1 wide receiver, and Jerry Jeudy being the 2, and then Denzel Boston being the 3. That’s right now. That’s before seeing the rookies and the veterans on the field together. Versatility is the theme of the offseason. The wide receivers, I think they’re all interchangeable. You can move all those guys around. That’s great for the Browns. I’m actually very excited,” Ruiter said.

"I would lean towards KC Concepcion being the number 1 WR. Jerry Jeudy being the 2, Denzel Boston being the 3… Versatility is the theme of the offseason. All these WRs are interchangeable. I am very excited." 🏈@RuiterWrongFAN on the Browns revamped WR room pic.twitter.com/J7oMC4fU1z — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 11, 2026

Based on the complementary nature of their games, each of those three should have an important role in the offense this season. At 5-foot-11, Concepcion has the build of a prototypical slot receiver in today’s game, but he could provide much more than that.

At 6-foot-3, Boston has impressive size and strong hands that can be put to good use in the red zone or on third down. But he can also serve as a good early-down target, especially if he can develop as a blocker for the running game, which would keep him on the field in those situations.

As an accomplished veteran, Jeudy fits somewhere in between. He should be able to fill whatever gaps are left while the two rookies adjust to the NFL and perhaps return to the level of production he had after arriving in Cleveland two seasons ago.

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. led the team in receptions, yards, and touchdowns last year as a rookie, and with returning receivers Cedric Tillman and Isaiah Bond also looking to contribute, the Browns should have more than enough quality targets to get the passing game on track.

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Taylen Green Reveals Honest Thoughts About Browns' QB Room