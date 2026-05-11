Taylen Green Reveals Honest Thoughts About Browns’ QB Room

Taylen Green has generated a lot of hype since he became the sixth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft. That’s what happens when a quarterback-starved franchise adds someone as physically gifted as him.

After the team’s rookie minicamp, it is clear that Green, who was the No. 182 overall pick, has some tangible abilities other quarterbacks simply don’t have. His impressive 6-foot-6 size, combined with excellent foot speed and a strong arm, has fans dreaming about what he could become.

Even though Green has compared himself to some of the best quarterbacks in the game, he seems to understand what his role is likely to be this season, and at the minicamp, he revealed his honest thoughts about the Browns’ QB room.

“They have experience in the league and success at a high level,” Green said. “So, I’m just the young pup. I feel like a freshman again and just trying to take everything in and learn at a steep curve. I’m going to probably get on their nerves and ask a lot of questions, but that’s OK.”

It will be an interesting dynamic, as the other Browns quarterbacks will be taking part in an open competition for the starting job. With three contestants, that also means there is a battle for the backup role, as well as a potential spot on the final 53-man roster.

That could mean Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel will be entirely focused on their own matters and may offer little guidance or assistance to the rookie. Watson is a veteran with a last chance to keep his NFL career alive, while Sanders and Gabriel are just second-year players trying to impress while learning a new system under a new head coach all over again.

In addition, any progress Green makes could leave one of the others on the outside looking in. After transferring from Boise State to Arkansas, he produced more than 100 plays of 20-plus yards in his final two college seasons, which means he could provide some game-day explosiveness in specialized situations, such as in the red zone or short-yardage, which the Browns’ offense certainly could use.

No matter how he fares over the coming months, Green will likely be kept around based on his potential ceiling, and it’s possible it may be realized much more quickly than anyone expects.

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