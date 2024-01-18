David Njoku Opens Up On Playing Right After Bonfire Accident

The Cleveland Browns have their very own modern-day gladiator.

At least, that’s how TE David Njoku seems to feel about himself after this season.

Njoku suffered some serious burns after a bonfire accident, yet he didn’t pay too much attention to them.

It wasn’t until the next morning that he actually went to get checked, and even despite the pain, the flesh, and whatnot, he still suited up to play against the Baltimore Ravens.

Talking to Kay Adams for the “Up & Adams” show, the star tight end claimed that the whole incident didn’t necessarily change his perspective on life or anything, but it did help him feel more alive.

"I felt like I was a modern day gladiator." ⚔️ David Njoku on playing with facial burns after a bonfire accident earlier this season #DawgPound Check out the FULL interview LIVE at 11am ET @David_Njoku80 @heykayadams https://t.co/Vw83Zwn6cb https://t.co/0PcrAJOgaN pic.twitter.com/u7pi8hfyMu — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) January 18, 2024

He stated that he felt like a modern-day gladiator because he felt every drop of sweat and every single move he had to make it there; it wasn’t just about blocking or catching the football.

Some players refuse to play when they’re a little sore, yet Njoku played with his face all burnt.

Needless to say, that set the bar quite high for the rest of the team.

Njoku wound up having the best season of his career and becoming a fan favorite, and he’s expected to have an even more prominent role in the passing game next year, especially if they end up moving on from Amari Cooper.

Hopefully, that gladiator feeling won’t go away, although we also hope he stays safe, sound, and away from the fire.