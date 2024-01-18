Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Claims Browns’ Recent Changes Are About 1 Person

Insider Claims Browns’ Recent Changes Are About 1 Person

By

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns made a huge gamble when they traded for Deshaun Watson.

They knew it was going to be a controversial move and that they would face serious backlash.

They also knew they would have to give up a plethora of assets to get the deal done, yet they never hesitated to do whatever it took to get him there.

Now, reporter Hayden Grove argues that all the moves they’ve made to fire OC Alex Van Pelt and some of his assistants are all because of Watson.

He argues that the franchise knows that they need to double and triple down on their potential franchise quarterback because they need to get as much as they possibly can in return for him after everything they had to give up to get him.

As of now, the Watson trade has been a blatant failure for the organization, as he’s barely been able to play and has been far from impressive.

We all saw what Watson was capable of when he made it to the league and was thriving with the Houston Texans, so there’s reason to be hopeful.

Then again, it’s hard to be at your best when you’re not getting real-life reps and have been away from the game for so long, and chances are he might never get back to his former level.

The Browns, however, have no choice but to hope he does and help him get there by all means necessary.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

