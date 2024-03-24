David Njoku Praises 1 Deshaun Watson Performance From Last Season

Deshaun Watson was scheduled to begin throwing this week following serious shoulder surgery.

His Cleveland Browns teammate, tight end David Njoku, flew out to be with Watson for the occasion.

The pair also took some time to appear together on “The Dawgs Podcast.”

And Njoku shared his point of view about Watson’s most impressive performance as a Brown to date.

Listen to #Browns TE David Njoku break down how unbelievable Deshaun Watson's performance was against the Ravens. "I've had a high ankle [sprain] before. That b***h hurts like a motherf***er. I couldn't walk. I thought I was a big old macho man, but I couldn't do nothing. He…

Njoku went beyond the obvious about Watson’s heroic second-half comeback against the Ravens.

That Week 10 Browns victory was Baltimore’s last loss until they rested their starters in the regular season finale.

Cleveland’s franchise quarterback fought off the Ravens’ pass rush to score 24 second-half points.

That would be impressive enough, but Njoku’s explanation made it more amazing.

Njoku related his experience dealing with a high ankle sprain.

He told the Dawgs’ audience that the injury made it impossible for him to walk.

But Watson not only completed the 33-31 comeback victory on a high ankle sprain.

He also suffered a major injury to his throwing shoulder, including a fracture and muscle damage.

During a discussion about social media criticism, Njoku shared that fans know little about what players deal with.

For Watson to gut out that victory with those injuries against one of the best NFL defenses was impressive.

It did not save him from negative comments in the weeks after, about his play and games missed.

Watson hopes to win more fans over in 2024 with a bunch of big wins and a long playoff run.