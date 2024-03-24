Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / David Njoku Praises 1 Deshaun Watson Performance From Last Season

David Njoku Praises 1 Deshaun Watson Performance From Last Season

By

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

Deshaun Watson was scheduled to begin throwing this week following serious shoulder surgery.

His Cleveland Browns teammate, tight end David Njoku, flew out to be with Watson for the occasion.

The pair also took some time to appear together on “The Dawgs Podcast.”

And Njoku shared his point of view about Watson’s most impressive performance as a Brown to date.

Njoku went beyond the obvious about Watson’s heroic second-half comeback against the Ravens.

That Week 10 Browns victory was Baltimore’s last loss until they rested their starters in the regular season finale.

Cleveland’s franchise quarterback fought off the Ravens’ pass rush to score 24 second-half points.

That would be impressive enough, but Njoku’s explanation made it more amazing.

Njoku related his experience dealing with a high ankle sprain.

He told the Dawgs’ audience that the injury made it impossible for him to walk.

But Watson not only completed the 33-31 comeback victory on a high ankle sprain.

He also suffered a major injury to his throwing shoulder, including a fracture and muscle damage.

During a discussion about social media criticism, Njoku shared that fans know little about what players deal with.

For Watson to gut out that victory with those injuries against one of the best NFL defenses was impressive.

It did not save him from negative comments in the weeks after, about his play and games missed.

Watson hopes to win more fans over in 2024 with a bunch of big wins and a long playoff run.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Legend Sends Big Message To The Fans

6 mins ago

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Nissan Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Josh Cribbs Questions Mike Vrabel’s Impact On Browns

21 hours ago

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 26: Joe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the fourth quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Browns Send Message To Joe Flacco

21 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

Deshaun Watson Gets Honest About Social Media Negativity

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns RB D'Onta Foreman

New Browns RB Sends A Message To The Fans

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Draws Inspiration From Top NFL GM

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Shares True Feelings About Leaving The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Sit Atop 2024 NFL Financial List

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Says Browns Have The ‘Most Under-Told Story’ Of The Offseason

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns Fans Showed Up At Notable Joe Flacco Event

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Video Shows Jameis Winston Already Taking Snaps For The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns RB D'Onta Foreman

Browns Add More RB Depth With Latest Free-Agent Signing

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Analyst Details Potential Issues If New Browns WR Fails In 2024

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston Sends First Message As A Member Of The Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

PFF Projects Browns To Focus On Skill Position With Second-Round Pick

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Decide To Retain Key Special Teams Player

5 days ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field At Mile High on October 22, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Browns Make A Decision On Jerry Jeudy's Future

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Claims Browns May Not Have Faith In 1 QB

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Reporter Notes New Browns Addition Could Have 'Much Bigger Role' in 2025

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku

David Njoku Announces Special Offseason Event

6 days ago

Free-Agent pass rusher Aaron Lynch

Notable Defender Reportedly Had 'Positive Workout' With Browns

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Bleacher Report Gives Notable Honor To Browns Pass-Rushing Unit

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Has A Message About New QB Joining The Steelers

7 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields

Stats Show New Steelers QB Has Struggled Against The Browns

7 days ago

Browns Legend Sends Big Message To The Fans

No more pages to load