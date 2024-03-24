Browns Nation

Browns Legend Sends Big Message To The Fans

cleveland browns helmet
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns are currently assembling their roster for the 2024 NFL season.

Both current and future Browns players hope to shine on the field and gain the respect of the Dawg Pound as well as become a household name for decades to come.

One such notable former Browns player shared that had the most enjoyable time of his career while playing in front of Cleveland’s fans.

Webster Slaughter, who played receiver for the Browns from 1986 through the 1991 season, was recently interviewed on The Hanford Dixon Show (Dixon was a corner for the team in the 1980s).

Slaughter told the viewing audience that, “Our [Browns] fans are the best in the world. I played on five different teams…but none of them compare with these fans here,” said Slaughter. “These fans are so passionate, even more than I even thought. But I appreciate them just as much as they enjoyed watching us.”

Cleveland selected Slaughter out of San Diego State University in the second round of the 1986 NFL Draft

His arrival coincided with one of the most memorable periods in franchise history.

Between his rookie year and the 1989 season, Slaughter and the Browns lost to the Denver Broncos in three AFC Championship games.

Two of them are remembered as “The Drive” and “The Fumble.”

Slaughter departed for the Houston Oilers after the 1991 season and also played for Kansas City, the New York Jets, and San Diego Chargers.

He caught 305 passes for 4,834 yards and 27 touchdowns while playing for the Browns.

