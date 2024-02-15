David Njoku Reacts To Wild Valentine’s Day Card Referring To His Accident

The Cleveland Browns went through a lot last season.

No other team was hurt by injuries more than Kevin Stefanski’s, and some of those were even bizarre.

That was the case with David Njoku, who suffered some serious burns at home.

He was trying to light a bonfire, and the fire got to his neck, arms, and face.

With that in mind, a fan tried to be a little too funny for Valentine’s Day, sharing several Cleveland sports-related pics to send your significant other on Twitter.

One of the pics featured Njokuw and read, “C’mon baby, light my fire.”

U mf https://t.co/Ug9xGQ18f1 — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) February 15, 2024

Needless to say, it didn’t take long before the star tight end came across the pictures, and he had a hilarious and NSFW reaction to it.

Perhaps Njoku isn’t much of a fan of The Doors, but chances are he actually took this lightly.

The craziest part about Njoku’s injury was the fact that he didn’t even miss a single game because of them.

He waited until the next morning before getting medical attention, and he suited up that very same weekend to play a divisional matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

If that doesn’t speak volumes about his toughness and determination to win, then nothing will.

Njoku is coming off the best season of his career.

He became a leader on and off the field, not to mention a huge fan favorite.

So, now you know, Browns fans.

Save the pic for next year’s Valentine’s Day; your better half won’t be able to resist it.