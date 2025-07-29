David Njoku Reveals Honest Thoughts On Harold Fannin Jr.

The Cleveland Browns already had a solid tight end, but they needed to add more talent to that room.

That’s why they went with a hometown kid who turned plenty of heads in college.

Harold Fannin Jr. took the world by storm in his final season at Bowling Green, and he’s picking things right where he left them in college now with the pros.

When asked about his new teammate, David Njoku had nothing but good things to say:

“Oh my God, he’s a beast, right?” Njoku said of Fannin before training camp. “I love it. He’s awesome. You know what I mean? It builds the competition. We get that much better together. He’s awesome. He’s a great kid.”

Njoku is still waiting to get a contract extension.

The expectation is that a deal will get done before the start of the season.

Then again, even if that’s the case, the team certainly will hope that Fannin will take the bull by the horns and become TE1 at some point in the near future.

He’s already shown that he can handle a big workload, and his ability to pile up yards after the catch is mesmerizing.

Fannin was the biggest sleeper in what was always considered to be a very deep tight end class, and watching him slip all the way to the third round of the NFL Draft was as surprising as it may have been a blessing for the Browns.

He’s a privileged athlete who creates separation with ease, and a perennial mismatch in the final 20 yards of the field.

The Browns will use multiple tight ends to favor the running game, and while Njoku should be atop the depth chart at first, it won’t be long until Fannin earns his fair share of targets.

