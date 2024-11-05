Browns Nation

Tuesday, November 5, 2024
David Njoku Sends 4-Word Message On Social Media

By
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been active sellers as the clock nears midnight with the looming NFL trade deadline.

Cleveland has sought to add draft picks for players on their roster, swapping defensive end Za’Darius Smith and a 2026 seventh-rounder for the Detroit Lions’ 2025 fifth-round pick and the team’s 2026 sixth-round selection.

While Smith was seen as an integral part of his team’s defensive line makeup, the Browns were able to move on from him with Isaiah McGuire’s emergence.

Cleveland is also looking to invest in its future by adding draft capital, too.

With little time remaining before the deadline, will the Browns strike one final deal for another top-rated player?

That’s perhaps the question on Browns tight end David Njoku’s mind, too.

ESPN Cleveland shared on X a screenshot of Njoku’s Instagram story that included a cryptic four-word message.

“I trust you God,” Njoku wrote on the social media platform.

Njoku has become a fan-favorite in Cleveland after his involvement in the city.

He’s also been with the team all eight seasons he has played in the NFL.

Last year, Njoku finally broke through, catching 81 passes for 882 yards and six touchdowns to earn his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Njoku was sidelined for a portion of this season with an ankle injury; still, the tight end has played in six contests this year.

The 6-foot-4 player has logged 30 receptions for 255 yards and two touchdowns in 2024.

While Cleveland has depth on both sides of the trenches, the team has little experience or up-and-coming talent to play without Njoku in the lineup.

