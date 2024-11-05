Browns Nation

Tuesday, November 5, 2024
NFL Insider Reveals Browns Released Veteran DT

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson #72 of the Cleveland Browns and wide receiver DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks pose for a photo after an NFL preseason gameat Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
Quinton Jefferson (Photo by Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been busy on Tuesday, the final day NFL teams could make trades during the regular season.

Cleveland made one deal, trading away defensive end Za’Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions in exchange for draft picks along with the player.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the team made another move on Tuesday, too.

Pelissero shared on X that the Browns released veteran defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson today.

Jefferson signed with the Browns this offseason as Cleveland became the fifth franchise he’s played for in the NFL.

The 31-year-old defensive tackle signed a one-year, $4 million contract with Cleveland during the offseason.

This season, he’s played sparingly for the Browns, recording a sack and six tackles in his limited work.

Jefferson has been a healthy scratch in four straight contests, a move the Browns made once rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was removed from the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt list.

Hall served a five-game suspension due to off-the-field issues he encountered during August.

Jefferson started his career in Seattle, playing there for four seasons until 2019.

Starting with 2020, the veteran has played for a new franchise each year with stints playing for the Buffalo Bills, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the New York Jets on his resume.

In his career, Jefferson has logged 27.5 sacks and 198 tackles, and he’s forced and recovered four fumbles for his teams.

Jefferson has started 62 of the 108 games he’s played in, but the defensive tackle did not start any of the five contests he played in Cleveland.

Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

