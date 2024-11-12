David Njoku Sends 6-Word Message After Bye Week

The Cleveland Browns are wrapping up their bye week, and while they have a slim chance to make the playoffs, as they have a 2-7 record, there is growth they can undergo in their last eight games to carry over to next season.

They have had many problems offensively, as they rank at or near the bottom of the NFL in a number of categories, and achieving some improvement on that side of the football could give them a glimmer of hope for the 2025 campaign.

Tight end David Njoku sounds like he’s ready for play to resume for Cleveland based on his six-word message.

“The boys are back in town,” said Njoku.

After the Browns traded five-time Pro Bowl Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills a few weeks ago, Njoku has seen an uptick in his usage in their last three games.

He is now their most tenured offensive threat in their passing game, and he’s coming off a 2023 season in which he caught 81 passes for 882 yards and six touchdowns, all of which were career-highs, while making the Pro Bowl for the first time.

With Deshaun Watson out for the season with a torn Achilles, Jameis Winston, the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft, has taken over under center, and while he is prone to interceptions, there is hope he could perhaps be Cleveland’s answer at quarterback for a while moving forward.

They will visit the New Orleans Saints this Sunday before hosting the first-place Pittsburgh Steelers four days later.

