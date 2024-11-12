Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, November 11, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / David Njoku Sends 6-Word Message After Bye Week

David Njoku Sends 6-Word Message After Bye Week

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are wrapping up their bye week, and while they have a slim chance to make the playoffs, as they have a 2-7 record, there is growth they can undergo in their last eight games to carry over to next season.

They have had many problems offensively, as they rank at or near the bottom of the NFL in a number of categories, and achieving some improvement on that side of the football could give them a glimmer of hope for the 2025 campaign.

Tight end David Njoku sounds like he’s ready for play to resume for Cleveland based on his six-word message.

“The boys are back in town,” said Njoku.

After the Browns traded five-time Pro Bowl Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills a few weeks ago, Njoku has seen an uptick in his usage in their last three games.

He is now their most tenured offensive threat in their passing game, and he’s coming off a 2023 season in which he caught 81 passes for 882 yards and six touchdowns, all of which were career-highs, while making the Pro Bowl for the first time.

With Deshaun Watson out for the season with a torn Achilles, Jameis Winston, the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft, has taken over under center, and while he is prone to interceptions, there is hope he could perhaps be Cleveland’s answer at quarterback for a while moving forward.

They will visit the New Orleans Saints this Sunday before hosting the first-place Pittsburgh Steelers four days later.

NEXT:  Analyst Says '0% Chance' One Browns Coach Returns In 2025
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Robert Marvi
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Robert Marvi
Contributor at Browns Nation
Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He [...]

Browns Nation