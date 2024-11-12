Analyst Says ‘0% Chance’ One Browns Coach Returns In 2025

The Cleveland Browns have already made a couple of major changes this season on their way to a 2-7 record through Week 10.

They traded five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills in mid-October, and they then dealt defensive end Za’Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions last week just prior to the trade deadline.

More changes could be in store for the Browns once this season ends, and Ryan Tyler said on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs” that he believes there is almost no chance offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will return for the 2025 campaign.

“Highly doubt it I would almost put that at a 0% chance,” Tyler said.

–@Ryantyler33 thinks the ship has sailed on Dorsey, with Watson likely never returning to the field pic.twitter.com/GL9J2zfFNB — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) November 11, 2024

Tyler said Dorsey was brought in to be quarterback Deshaun Watson’s right-hand man, but he feels it is very unlikely Watson will ever play for the Browns again so there is no point in keeping Dorsey.

Watson, of course, recently suffered a season-ending torn Achilles, and prior to that, there was already speculation that Cleveland was looking to find some way out of the huge contract they gave him right after trading for him two years ago.

He was one of the NFL’s brightest young quarterbacks just a few years ago, but since coming to Cleveland, he has completed just 61.2 percent of his pass attempts and thrown just 19 touchdown passes in 19 games.

After this season, he has two years remaining on his five-year, $230 million contract, and it is a near certainty that no team would be willing to trade for him, given that contract and his poor play over the last couple of years.

