David Njoku Sends 7-Word Message After Sunday’s Loss

The Cleveland Browns wasted a perfect opportunity to win on Sunday.

They were better than the Cincinnati Bengals in almost every single aspect of the game, yet some miscues cost them their first triumph of the season.

With that in mind, veteran TE David Njoku took to social media to share a vow with the fans:

“We will be better as a TEAM!!!” he wrote on X.

We will be better as a TEAM!!! — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) September 7, 2025

Njoku drew six targets in what was expected to be a big afternoon for him.

He finished the game with three receptions for 37 yards.

Overall, Joe Flacco had some decent numbers, logging 290 passing yards and one passing touchdown on 31 of 45 passing.

The unfortunate thing is that he also threw two interceptions, but while those weren’t perfectly placed passes by any means, both of them hit their intended targets in the hands.

Unlucky bounces happen, but players just have to finish those plays; that’s not on the quarterback.

The Browns’ offense looked better than anticipated, with eight different players catching passes and the rookies involved right out of the gate.

Fourth-round running back Dylan Sampson turned heads by rushing for 29 yards and hauling in eight catches for 64 yards, showcasing his dual-threat skill set and potential.

As expected, Jerry Jeudy paced all pass-catchers with five receptions for 66 yards, and Harold Fannin Jr. made a splash right away with seven catches for 63 yards.

At the end of the day, those two self-inflicted wounds and – more importantly – two misses from Andre Szmyt cost the Browns a big win, but there’s still plenty of football to be played this season.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Gives Injury Update On Jack Conklin