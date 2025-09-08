Kevin Stefanski Gives Injury Update On Jack Conklin

The Cleveland Browns faced an early setback in their season opener against Cincinnati when right tackle Jack Conklin left the game in the first half.

What started as a routine Sunday quickly turned concerning when Conklin headed to the medical tent following an apparent eye injury.

After initially returning to the sideline with his offensive line teammates, Conklin was taken back to the tent and eventually escorted to the locker room.

He never returned to the field during Cleveland’s narrow 17-16 loss to the Bengals.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski provided clarity on the injury following the game.

“Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said RT Jack Conklin got poked in the eye. ‘We’ll see how that responds,'” ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi wrote.

The injury comes at a critical time for Cleveland’s offensive line.

Conklin anchors the right side and plays a key role in protecting quarterback Joe Flacco.

His absence forced Cornelius Lucas into action for the remainder of the game alongside guard Wyatt Teller.

Conklin brings All-Pro credentials to the Browns lineup.

Now in his sixth season with Cleveland, he has dealt with injury concerns throughout his tenure but remains essential to the team’s blocking schemes.

His combination of strength and mobility helps create running lanes and keeps Flacco upright in the pocket.

The Browns’ medical staff will need to closely monitor Conklin’s recovery as a Week 2 matchup against Baltimore approaches.

Lucas showed he can step in when needed, but losing Conklin for any extended period would hurt Cleveland’s offensive plans.

The next few days will determine whether this eye injury becomes a lingering issue or just a minor bump in the road.

