David Njoku Sends Strong Message To Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns were always expected to leave the 2025 NFL Draft with a quarterback, but not many people saw them going with two.

Even fewer people had them taking Dillon Gabriel in the third round, and much less two full rounds before Shedeur Sanders, but here we are.

After passing on him more than five times, the Browns ultimately took the Colorado standout with the No. 144 selection to put an end to the most shocking slide in NFL Draft history.

With that in mind, TE David Njoku took to Instagram to send him an encouraging message after such a humbling turn of events:

“Let em all hate fam u kno what u got in u!!” Njoku posted on his Instagram story.

David Njoku with a strong message for @ShedeurSanders 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DlxyBQ4fsF — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 27, 2025

Of course, this should also be more motivation for Dillon Gabriel, as no one seems to believe in him.

While all the talk has been centered on Sanders, Gabriel will also be given a fair shot to win the starting quarterback job, and given everything that has been said of him and his game over the past couple of days, this should only fuel his competitive fire.

As for Sanders, it’ll be interesting to see how he deals with this kind of adversity.

He went from being a projected top-five selection to almost falling to the sixth round, and that speaks volumes about the way the league truly assessed his tape and personality.

He will have to put in the work every single day and prove everybody wrong, and it seems like the Browns will now have a four-man race to be behind center come Week 1.

NEXT:

Browns Show First Look At Shedeur Sanders In Browns Jersey