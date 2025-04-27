Browns Show First Look At Shedeur Sanders In Browns Jersey

To say that the past couple of days have been wild for the Cleveland Browns would be a huge understatement.

They got off to a strong start to the 2025 NFL Draft, and then things took a wild turn when they drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

Then, to cap things off with an even crazier note, they traded up with the Seattle Seahawks to get Shedeur Sanders with their final selection of the event.

That pick sent social media into a frenzy, and the Browns have already given us a glimpse of what he could look like in Browns threads.

Sanders will now be the fifth quarterback under contract next season.

Of course, Deshaun Watson will continue to be out for the foreseeable future, and chances are he will never play another snap for the organization.

Nevertheless, given the financial implications of his contract, while he won’t count against the 53-man roster, he will have to be on their payroll.

That will make someone the odd man out.

The Browns traded for Kenny Pickett and spoke highly of him as a potential starter before signing veteran Joe Flacco in free agency.

Flacco might be the most competent and proven option at this time, but it’s not likely that the team will enter the season with four quarterbacks on their active roster.

Getting Sanders in the fifth round was great value, but it seems like the Browns will have to get creative now.

NEXT:

NFL Insider Reveals What Scouts Are Saying About Dillon Gabriel