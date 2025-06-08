Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, June 8, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / David Njoku Shares 7-Word Message Ahead Of Minicamp

David Njoku Shares 7-Word Message Ahead Of Minicamp

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

David Njoku Shares 7-Word Message Ahead Of Minicamp
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

There has been plenty of talk about the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation, and rightfully so.

People have also talked about the team’s shortage of talent at wide receiver.

That’s fair and makes perfect sense.

Then again, as much as people should be worried about the team’s lack of another playmaking wideout, the rest of the league should be aware of the fact that David Njoku is sending a warning message.

The star tight end struggled with injuries last season, but now that he’s fully healthy and entering a contract year, he’s a strong candidate to dominate in 2025.

That’s why he made sure to put the league on notice with a simple, yet daring seven-word message on X:

“Haha jus throw it to me baby,” he wrote.

Njoku finished last season with 64 receptions for 505 yards and five touchdowns.

All things considered, those numbers were disappointing after watching his 2023 performance.

Nevertheless, with the Browns’ subpar quarterback situation and his injuries, it’s not like it was entirely on him.

Now, the Browns’ quarterback room is slightly improved, and while it’s still a bit of a question mark, Njoku should be one of the primary pass-catchers.

The Browns also brought in record-breaking rookie TE Harold Fannin Jr., but he will most likely sit behind Njoku on the depth chart.

The team will also need Njoku’s aggressive and physical blocking to open up gaps for their running game.

He might not be the most popular name or the most hyped tight end, but Njoku will be crucial to this team’s success this season.

NEXT:  Report: Nick Chubb Could Join AFC South Team
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation