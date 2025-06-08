David Njoku Shares 7-Word Message Ahead Of Minicamp

There has been plenty of talk about the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation, and rightfully so.

People have also talked about the team’s shortage of talent at wide receiver.

That’s fair and makes perfect sense.

Then again, as much as people should be worried about the team’s lack of another playmaking wideout, the rest of the league should be aware of the fact that David Njoku is sending a warning message.

The star tight end struggled with injuries last season, but now that he’s fully healthy and entering a contract year, he’s a strong candidate to dominate in 2025.

That’s why he made sure to put the league on notice with a simple, yet daring seven-word message on X:

“Haha jus throw it to me baby,” he wrote.

Njoku finished last season with 64 receptions for 505 yards and five touchdowns.

All things considered, those numbers were disappointing after watching his 2023 performance.

Nevertheless, with the Browns’ subpar quarterback situation and his injuries, it’s not like it was entirely on him.

Now, the Browns’ quarterback room is slightly improved, and while it’s still a bit of a question mark, Njoku should be one of the primary pass-catchers.

The Browns also brought in record-breaking rookie TE Harold Fannin Jr., but he will most likely sit behind Njoku on the depth chart.

The team will also need Njoku’s aggressive and physical blocking to open up gaps for their running game.

He might not be the most popular name or the most hyped tight end, but Njoku will be crucial to this team’s success this season.

