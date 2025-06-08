Report: Nick Chubb Could Join AFC South Team

The Cleveland Browns and Nick Chubb couldn’t reach an agreement earlier in the offseason.

It didn’t seem like the organization had much interest in bringing him back.

They reportedly didn’t want to insult him by bringing him back unless he had a clear role with the team, and that’s not likely to be the case with their crowded RB room.

Now, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that while a return to Northeast Ohio isn’t entirely off the table, he’s more likely to join another team.

Apparently, the Houston Texans want to add some more firepower to their offense next to Joe Mixon:

“I was told that he’s hoping to sign here soon, and maybe he gets something done before a minicamp gets into a team. Four-time Pro Bowler,” Fowler said. “The return to Cleveland’s not totally off the table, from what I’m told, but probably unlikely because of their draft plans, they drafted multiple running backs. I’m told Houston could be one to watch here. They’ve been looking at that running back market, maybe adding somebody with Joe Mixon.”

😢

"I'm told Houston could be one to watch here. They've been looking at that running back market, maybe adding somebody with Joe Mixon," @JFowlerESPN pic.twitter.com/WRfVRD53BW — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) June 8, 2025

For years, Chubb was the Browns’ best player, and he single-handedly put the team’s offense on his shoulders.

The fans urged the team to bring him back, even with a lesser role, just to make sure that he spent his entire career with the Browns.

Outside of some rumors about potentially joining the Chicago Bears and now this report, it’s been a quiet offseason for the Georgia standout.

He’s posted videos showing that he’s back to full strength with his insane workout routines, but to no avail.

This is a cruel business, and given how poorly running backs age and how tough it is to come back from major knee injuries, doors keep closing on him.

Hopefully, he will find somewhere to play in 2025 and prove that he’s still got plenty left in the tank, even if it’s not in Cleveland.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals How Browns Will Likely Use 2 Rookie RBs