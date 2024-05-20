David Njoku Shares His Thoughts On Browns New Helmet

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku made his first Pro Bowl following the 2023 season.

Since then, Cleveland faithful have heard a lot more from Njoku as he enters his eighth season in the league.

For the first time tomorrow, fans will see one of the league’s top tight ends don the famous white facemasks for the first time.

NFL analyst Brad Stainbrook shared on Twitter a video story from Njoku, showing off his fondness for the new style of facemasks.

In the video, Njoku twists the helmet to show off the new look, which includes a UV-protected face shield that blocks out the sun like sunglasses.

Njoku is expected to participate in the Browns’ organized team activities on Tuesday, marking the first season in his career that the white facemasks were used for the team’s primary helmet.

The Browns unveiled their new look last month before the 2024 NFL Draft, and the team has heard significant adoration from its fanbase.

Now, players are finally sharing their love of the helmets as some of seeing these up close for the first time in their careers.

Although rookie players donned the white facemasks when participating in the rookie minicamp from May 10 through May 12, fan-favorite athletes like Njoku will wear them for the first time on Tuesday in OTAs.

Cleveland did not use the white facemasks from 2006 until 2023, opting for a darker color facemask in its place.

The Browns made the playoffs only twice during those years, both under head coach Kevin Stefanski since his arrival in 2020.

