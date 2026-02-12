Former Browns Player Compares David Njoku Situation To His Own Exit

The Cleveland Browns have scored fewer points than anybody in the NFL over the past two seasons, so it’s imperative that the offense undergo a significant overhaul this offseason to get things headed in the right direction. New head coach Todd Monken brings a ton of offensive acumen with him, and it will be exciting to watch the team begin to take shape in his vision.

One area where there is sure to be some change is at tight end, where free agent David Njoku all but confirmed his exit recently. Njoku is a free agent after nine strong years in Cleveland and publicly thanked the team and the city this week before acknowledging it was time to move on, and one former player recently added his two cents on the situation.

During a recent episode of The Top Dawgs Show, Phil Taylor discussed the Njoku situation and compared it to a similar situation he experienced during his playing days. He compared the Browns drafting Fannin to succeed Njoku to when the team drafted Danny Shelton and touched on how difficult it can be to play as a veteran when there is an obvious successor in place.

“Not just the Browns are losing somebody, the city of Cleveland is losing somebody. I wish well for [David Njoku]. I feel like he will go somewhere and ball out. Just like my last year in Cleveland, they brought in Danny Shelton. I wasn’t that older vet that’ll be like I ain’t even going to help him out. I ain’t even going to talk to him. I treated Danny like anybody else. I helped him out when he needed help. If I had my knee right, I thought it would be me and him playing,” Taylor said.

When the Browns drafted Fannin and made him a major part of the offense right out of the gate as a 20-year-old tight end, it was clear the writing was already on the wall for Njoku. He had surfaced in trade rumors for a couple of years, and after nine years, it’s simply time for him to sign with a contender as he heads into his 30s.

The Browns need more weapons this offseason, and Njoku needs a fresh start. The tight end position is in incredible hands with Fannin, and he surely benefited from having a year with Njoku to learn from him.

It can’t be easy for players like Njoku when the team drafts their successor and expects them to gradually train their own replacement. Njoku did it with tremendous professionalism, and hopefully, he gets a fat bag and a great situation on the open market.

