Jerry Jeudy Shuts Down Reporter’s Question About His Ability

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy caused a bit of a stir heading into their Week 2 game when he said that the Baltimore Ravens’ secondary didn’t present any problems when it came to him getting separation.

Jeudy caught four passes for 51 yards in the loss, and while those numbers led the Browns’ wide receivers, they did not reflect the sort of performance implied when he made those comments.

Jeudy was asked about those comments again, and after the reporter brought up his separation on routes during the game, the receiver shut it down.

“Watch the film and get back to me,” Jeudy said.

Jeudy saw a lot of Ravens defensive backs Nate Wiggins and T.J. Tampa, and Wiggins in particular did a solid job of preventing him from consistently generating good separation, and the tape likely shows that.

Whether or not Jeudy struggled creating separation, it’s clear that Cleveland’s other receivers did have trouble, as Cedric Tillman, Isaiah Bond and Jamari Thrash combined for just four catches for 33 yards.

Turnovers did the Browns in again, as Joe Flacco threw an interception to Wiggins, who returned it 61 yards, and Roquan Smith returned the quarterback’s fumble 63 yards for a touchdown.

The Cleveland offense looks better than last year, but it isn’t good enough to overcome those turnovers, which are a more pressing issue than receivers creating separation.

Cleveland has another tough matchup in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, and Jeudy and everyone else will have to produce to avoid an 0-3 start.

