Dawand Jones’ Response Explains Why Booing Injured QB Will Matter For Browns

Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones has earned the nickname “Big Thanos” from his massive size.

The 6-foot-8 lineman could have earned a new nickname following his team’s 21-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Call him the “Big Voice of Reason.”

Jones wasn’t alone in calling out his fans’ reaction to watching starting quarterback Deshaun Watson – who went down with a potential season-ending injury in the second quarter – be carted off the field.

But the tackle did explain the reason that fans should care about their actions, noting that as a player he was “hurt” by their reaction.

“The thing that really hurts the most is seeing the fans boo him (Deshaun) as the cart came out and cheer,” Jones said, adding, “As a player, it’s your own fans. You expect them to have your back, no matter what we go through. To boo your starting quarterback, it just really hurts.”

Jones’ thoughts suggest that players who come to Cleveland will remember how the team responded to Watson’s injury, and the fans’ reactions could keep the organization from attracting top players.

The Browns are 1-6, mired in a five-game losing skid that could extend to six with the Baltimore Ravens coming into town next week.

Cleveland is positioned for a high draft pick next year, and all accounts point to the team picking a franchise quarterback to build around.

Watching the team’s fans boo their existing quarterback while injured is a sure-fire way to have those quarterbacks push for other franchises to draft them.

Jones’ response wasn’t demanding or abusive to the fans.

It was heartfelt.

And one that could be felt by the organization for a long time.

