Greg Newsome Doesn’t Hold Back His Thoughts About Fans Booing QB’s Injury

The Cleveland Browns are mired in a five-game losing streak with their latest loss coming to the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals 21-14 on Sunday.

Cleveland’s struggles extended beyond the outcome of the game, however.

During the second quarter, starting quarterback Deshaun Watson went down without contact with a potential season-ending injury to his Achilles.

Some fans booed during the incident, a reaction that elicited a strong response from players after the game.

Greg Newsome was one of those players who took exception to the fans’ response, calling them out in an X post after the game.

“Aye mannn if you cheer for a guy being injured you need to look yourself in the mirror that’s (expletive),” Newsome said before adding, “Be better.”

aye mannn if you cheer for a guy being injured you need to look yourself in the mirror that’s BULLSHIT. Be better. — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) October 20, 2024

Newsome’s X post wasn’t his only reaction to the fans’ reaction on Sunday.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter shared his postgame thoughts, and it contained the same NSFW comments he shared personally on X.

“That was (expletive),” Newsome said, adding, “Yeah, I noticed it right away. No matter what you feel about a player – performance-wise or not – you don’t boo a guy that’s down, that can’t get up by himself.”

#Browns players not happy with fan reaction to Deshaun injury. Greg Newsome’s reaction: ⚠️WARNING⚠️ uncensored language pic.twitter.com/poxU5JKVtv — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 20, 2024

He was not alone in calling out the fans after the contest as multiple players had strong reactions to the fans’ response during Watson’s injury.

Newsome was part of the Browns’ defense that held the Bengals to only 223 yards in the contest, one of the team’s strongest performances to date.

Cleveland returns home next week to face the Baltimore Ravens, the second consecutive contest against an AFC North foe.

