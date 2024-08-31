Dawand Jones Returns To Ohio State For Buckeyes Game

The Cleveland Browns like finding home-grown talent to join their roster, especially players who played in nearby Columbus for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones is one such player as the Browns drafted him in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

With the NFL taking a break this weekend before their regular season starts next Sunday, Jones had time to make the two-hour trip south to watch his former college teammates play on Saturday in their season-opening contest against the Akron Zips.

Analyst Kellyanne Stitts shared a short video clip of Jones’ return to Ohio Stadium on X – the platform previously known as Twitter – as the 6-foot-8 player stopped to pose with children who were on the field during the contest.

Former #Buckeyes & #Browns OT Dawand Jones in the house, rocking the Eddie Georgie jersey pic.twitter.com/HPCL77qlpG — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) August 31, 2024

Jones played at Ohio State from 2019 until 2022, playing in 34 games for the Buckeyes during that time.

The offensive tackle began his career in Cleveland as a backup, but injuries forced him onto the field early in his career.

Last season, Jones played in 11 games and earned nine starts for the Browns before a knee injury ended the athlete’s season early.

Jones is one of five players on the Browns’ roster who played at Ohio State, joining center Luke Wypler, cornerback Denzel Ward, defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr., and safety Ronnie Hickman as former Buckeyes on the Cleveland squad.

Only Alabama has more alumni on the Browns roster than Ohio State as the Crimson Tide produced six players who are on either Cleveland’s regular season team or the practice squad.

