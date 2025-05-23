Deion Sanders Breaks Silence On Shedeur’s Browns Deal

Shedeur Sanders recently put pen to paper on his first professional contract, officially beginning what many believe could be a redemption story in the making.

Sanders signed a standard four-year deal worth approximately $4.646 million, which includes a $447,380 signing bonus.

While being selected 144th overall wasn’t exactly what the Sanders family had mapped out, the mission remains unchanged.

His father, former NFL star Deion Sanders, continues to stand firmly behind his son’s abilities, making his feelings clear on Instagram following the contract signing.

“Proud Father I am!! I love my kids and I pushed my kids to be greater to be better to correct my wrongs & magnify my rights. My kids are built for whatever comes their way. We’re prepared for whatever because I got them no matter what!. Thank you Jesus.” Deion captioned.

Deion Sanders also provided some historical perspective on the contract numbers.

He shared a graphic showing that his rookie deal as the No. 5 overall pick in 1989 totaled $4.4 million, which was less than what Shedeur signed but considered substantial at the time.

Shedeur’s path to Cleveland took an unexpected turn on draft day.

Many projected him as a first-round talent, but his stock fell dramatically.

The Browns eventually traded up to select him on Day 3.

Now, Sanders enters a competitive quarterback room that features a four-man battle that includes third-round pick Dillon Gabriel alongside veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco.

Sanders arrives with impressive college credentials spanning four seasons at Jackson State and Colorado.

He compiled 14,347 passing yards and 134 touchdowns while maintaining a 70.1% completion rate.

Those numbers suggest he possesses the accuracy and decision-making skills that translate well to the NFL.

