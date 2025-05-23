Louis Riddick Makes A Wild Prediction About Shedeur Sanders

While most fifth-round picks face an uphill battle for meaningful snaps, Shedeur Sanders finds himself in a unique position where starting Week 1 remains a legitimate possibility.

Many analysts recently sparked debates by suggesting Sanders could realistically claim the starting role if given a fair opportunity during camp.

The discussion gained traction on ESPN’s Get Up, where former NFL player Louis Riddick examined the Browns’ crowded quarterback room.

“If this is an organic competition with a level playing field, he could be your starter Week 1. No questions about it,” Riddick said about Shedeur Sanders.

🔥 Shedeur Sanders. Potential Starter Week #1. @LRiddickESPN Explains "If this is an organic competition with a level playing field, he could be your starter Week 1. No questions about it" 📽️ @GetUpESPN https://t.co/gAjxAeY521 pic.twitter.com/tJILRmRcgd — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) May 21, 2025

With Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel all competing for snaps, Sanders’ path to the starting lineup depends largely on how Cleveland distributes preseason opportunities.

The organization faces a critical decision about whether to conduct a truly open competition or lean on draft position and veteran experience.

The conversation surrounding Sanders as a potential Week 1 starter challenges conventional draft wisdom.

If Sanders had been selected in the first or second round, as many projected before the draft, few would question his readiness to start immediately.

The entire debate centers on whether the Browns will conduct what Riddick termed an “organic competition.”

For Sanders, that level playing field represents his clearest path to early playing time.

