Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, May 23, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Louis Riddick Makes A Wild Prediction About Shedeur Sanders

Louis Riddick Makes A Wild Prediction About Shedeur Sanders

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Louis Riddick Makes A Wild Prediction About Shedeur Sanders
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

 

While most fifth-round picks face an uphill battle for meaningful snaps, Shedeur Sanders finds himself in a unique position where starting Week 1 remains a legitimate possibility.

Many analysts recently sparked debates by suggesting Sanders could realistically claim the starting role if given a fair opportunity during camp.

The discussion gained traction on ESPN’s Get Up, where former NFL player Louis Riddick examined the Browns’ crowded quarterback room.

“If this is an organic competition with a level playing field, he could be your starter Week 1. No questions about it,” Riddick said about Shedeur Sanders.

With Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel all competing for snaps, Sanders’ path to the starting lineup depends largely on how Cleveland distributes preseason opportunities.

The organization faces a critical decision about whether to conduct a truly open competition or lean on draft position and veteran experience.

The conversation surrounding Sanders as a potential Week 1 starter challenges conventional draft wisdom.

If Sanders had been selected in the first or second round, as many projected before the draft, few would question his readiness to start immediately.

The entire debate centers on whether the Browns will conduct what Riddick termed an “organic competition.”

For Sanders, that level playing field represents his clearest path to early playing time.

NEXT:  Kenny Pickett's Viral Workout Clip Has Fans Buzzing
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation