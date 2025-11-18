Browns Nation

Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Deion Sanders Has Honest Admission About Shedeur’s Debut

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
Deion Sanders Has Honest Admission About Shedeur’s Debut
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

For 10 long weeks, many people have been waiting to see Shedeur Sanders play for the Cleveland Browns. The rookie was finally able to head onto the field in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Among those eager to see him perform was his father, Deion Sanders, who was shown reacting to Shedeur Sanders’ rookie debut.

“I was in tears. He called me screaming,” Sanders said, referring to his eldest son, Deion Jr. “Man, I’m crying right now. Leave me alone, leave me alone, leave me alone.”

Deion Sanders Celebrates Son’s Long-Awaited NFL Debut

Like a proud father, Deion Sanders has always had faith in Shedeur Sanders and was certain that he would get to play at some point this season. This moment was a long time coming, and he was ready to root for him.

Sadly, Shedeur Sanders’ first game wasn’t as impressive as people had hoped. It was not the NFL debut he expected, and now people are waiting to see how he will do in his second game if he plays against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12.

Shedeur Sanders probably didn’t expect to play against the Ravens because he was only called upon after Dillon Gabriel may have suffered a concussion and was forced off the field. Shedeur Sanders attempted to shake off the surprise and pressure, but he completed only four of his 16 passes for just 47 yards.

Regardless of how he played and the Browns’ latest loss, Deion Sanders was beyond overjoyed to see his son play in the NFL for the first time. Whenever Shedeur Sanders takes the field for his first NFL start, his dad will continue to show unwavering support.

Browns Nation