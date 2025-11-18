Rich Eisen Raises Questions About Browns’ Draft Decisions

The Cleveland Browns’ relationship with rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is complicated. After being one of the biggest stories coming out of the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders patiently sat on the sidelines waiting for his chance.

He finally got it in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, but it didn’t go very well. He only played because starter Dillon Gabriel exited the game to be evaluated for a concussion.

It was not the debut performance that Sanders and his fans were waiting for, and after the loss, analyst Rich Eisen raised questions about the Browns’ draft decisions.

“I feel for Shedeur. I really do. He never thought in a million years this is the way he’d be born into the league. He finally, finally gets into the game with the Cleveland Browns, and it’s like, ‘OK, kid. Protect our lead against the Baltimore Ravens’ defense.’ What did you expect? He’s not gonna get the chance with the Cleveland Browns. It looks like they believe Dillon Gabriel is the better pro prospect, which is their right to do. Then why draft the kid when you did?” Eisen said.

"I feel for Shedeur. … It looks like they believe Dillon Gabriel is the better pro prospect. … Then why draft the kid when you did?"@richeisen weighs in on how the Browns have handled the quarterback situation this season. (via @RichEisenShow) pic.twitter.com/6XDocbXVVU — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 17, 2025

Browns’ QB Decisions Continue To Raise Questions

Eisen is correct because the Browns have every right to put more faith in Gabriel. If they view the third-round pick as the future of the franchise, that is their choice.

But if that’s the case, why did they then take Sanders in the fifth round? If they were set on Gabriel and weren’t ever going to give Sanders a chance, they could have used that pick on someone else who could have helped at another position.

Fans and analysts would be more lenient with the Browns right now if Gabriel were producing. However, his rookie season has been filled with disappointment.

Through it all, people have been calling on the coaching staff to give Sanders his shot, but they only did so when they had no choice because Gabriel literally wasn’t able to play. This first season with Sanders has been a mess for the Browns, and the questions around him and the team are still swirling, even after he finally took to the field for the first time.

NEXT:

Stephen A. Smith Doesn’t Mince Words About Shedeur Sanders