Deion Sanders Includes Browns In Teams That Could Draft Shedeur

The NFL Draft is just over two months away, and Cleveland Browns fans are desperate to know what direction the team is going to go with the No. 2 overall pick.

The Browns have needs at several positions, so fans aren’t just curious about who the team will draft, but what position they will target when they’re on the clock.

Quarterback is among the most pressing, need-wise, and with limited high-end options available, the Browns will have to decide if their second-overall pick is worthy of taking one of these QBs.

Deion Sanders seems to believe his son is going to be a top-three pick, and he could end up on the Browns if his recent prediction comes through.

In talking about the upcoming draft on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Sanders highlighted that his son has spent a lot of time talking with the top three teams in the draft, believing that he’s destined to be an early pick.

“He’s speaking to head coaches, GMs and all that of the first three teams, pretty much, because that’s where we think he’s going to land, somewhere in there,” Sanders said.

Shedeur had some ups and downs as a collegiate athlete, and there are some concerns about what he’s going to be able to accomplish as a pro.

The Browns might share those concerns, and if that ends up being the case, it will be interesting to see where Shedeur will land given his father’s prediction of a top-three pick.

