Thursday, February 20, 2025
Dianna Russini Reveals What She's Hearing About Myles Garrett Trade Talks

Dianna Russini Reveals What She’s Hearing About Myles Garrett Trade Talks

Robert Marvi
Dianna Russini Reveals What She's Hearing About Myles Garrett Trade Talks
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

 

The darkest cloud hanging over the Cleveland Browns these days is the trade request Myles Garrett recently made, and with NFL free agency approaching, one has to wonder how things will turn out.

Garrett reportedly wants to go to another team in order to be able to play for a contender, which is an opportunity the Browns simply cannot provide him with any time soon.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic said on “The Rich Eisen Show” that while Cleveland has told teams that have reached out that they aren’t going to trade Garrett, things could move forward in the next week or two, per ESPN Cleveland.

“I expect that to pick up actually over the next week or two,” Russini said.

The NFL scouting combine will start next Thursday in Indianapolis, and according to Russini, Garrett’s agent will be talking to teams there.

Garrett has been one of the faces of the Browns ever since he arrived as a rookie in 2017, and last season, he had 14.0 sacks while leading the NFL with 22 tackles for loss.

After the Browns went 3-14 last season and traded star wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end Za’Darius Smith, it looks like they’re in store for more roster upheaval in the coming weeks.

They will have the No. 2 pick in April’s draft, and many are expecting them to select edge rusher Abdul Carter, who could be a worthy replacement for Garrett, should Garrett actually get traded.

Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid.

