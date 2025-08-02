Browns Nation

Saturday, August 2, 2025
Deion Sanders Makes Big Preseason Prediction About Shedeur

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

 

The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition has drawn attention from all corners.

Few observers carry more credibility than Deion Sanders, who brings both Hall of Fame experience and a father’s perspective to his analysis.

Coach Prime has been watching rookie Shedeur Sanders navigate the early stages of his NFL journey with keen interest.

During a recent ESPN Cleveland interview, the Colorado head coach shared his expectations for what fans will see from his son during preseason action.

“He’s gonna get that ball down the field, I know him. He’s gonna (be like) first down-first down, completion-completion,” Coach Prime said.

Shedeur Sanders has built momentum through training camp with impressive numbers. He posted a 70% completion rate during the first week while throwing five touchdowns without an interception.

His performance has earned him reps against Cleveland’s first-team defense, going up against players like Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward.

Coaches and teammates have praised his pocket presence and ability to extend plays when protection breaks down.

The rookie has shown composure under pressure that suggests he can handle the speed of the professional game.

The Browns open preseason play on August 8 against the Carolina Panthers. Games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams will follow.

With Deshaun Watson on the PUP list and Kenny Pickett dealing with a hamstring injury, Sanders should see significant snaps alongside veteran Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Sanders enters the preseason with motivation stemming from his draft position.

Once projected as a potential first-round pick, his fall to the fifth round has only fueled his drive to prove doubters wrong.

The preseason represents both a proving ground and an opportunity to reshape narratives.

With his father’s confidence backing him and a strong camp performance as a foundation, Sanders aims to show that his college success will translate to the next level.

Browns Nation