Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, August 2, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Herm Edwards Drops Strong Take On Shedeur Sanders

Herm Edwards Drops Strong Take On Shedeur Sanders

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Herm Edwards Drops Strong Take On Shedeur Sanders
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders continues building his case for the starting role.

Sanders entered camp as a long shot after falling to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

His steady progress through eight days of practice has forced the coaching staff to take notice.

Former NFL head coach and current ESPN analyst Herm Edwards believes Sanders has done enough to earn first-team opportunities.

“I would give him the first team looks, there is no doubt about it. […] Shedeur gives you a dual threat. Not that he’s a great runner, but he can move, he can make plays on the run. I do believe that he should have been drafted a little higher than how he fell. So, I think as this competition continues to go, and I said it when they drafted him, I think he will be the starter,” Edwards said on ESPN’s Get Up.

Sanders was selected 144th overall after throwing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns during his final season at Colorado.

Many draft analysts believed concerns about his father, Deion Sanders’ involvement, caused him to slide down draft boards.

Those concerns haven’t affected his performance in Cleveland. Sanders has completed 71 percent of his passes through camp while throwing six touchdowns without an interception.

The competition has four quarterbacks vying for the starting job. Joe Flacco brings veteran experience while Kenny Pickett offers mobility.

Dillon Gabriel provides another young option but has struggled with consistency.

Sanders’ emergence comes at the perfect time. If he maintains this trajectory, the Browns might have no choice but to hand him the keys to the offense for Week 1.

NEXT:  Browns Named As Trade Favorite For NFL Star
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation