Herm Edwards Drops Strong Take On Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders continues building his case for the starting role.

Sanders entered camp as a long shot after falling to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

His steady progress through eight days of practice has forced the coaching staff to take notice.

Former NFL head coach and current ESPN analyst Herm Edwards believes Sanders has done enough to earn first-team opportunities.

“I would give him the first team looks, there is no doubt about it. […] Shedeur gives you a dual threat. Not that he’s a great runner, but he can move, he can make plays on the run. I do believe that he should have been drafted a little higher than how he fell. So, I think as this competition continues to go, and I said it when they drafted him, I think he will be the starter,” Edwards said on ESPN’s Get Up.

Sanders was selected 144th overall after throwing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns during his final season at Colorado.

Many draft analysts believed concerns about his father, Deion Sanders’ involvement, caused him to slide down draft boards.

Those concerns haven’t affected his performance in Cleveland. Sanders has completed 71 percent of his passes through camp while throwing six touchdowns without an interception.

The competition has four quarterbacks vying for the starting job. Joe Flacco brings veteran experience while Kenny Pickett offers mobility.

Dillon Gabriel provides another young option but has struggled with consistency.

Sanders’ emergence comes at the perfect time. If he maintains this trajectory, the Browns might have no choice but to hand him the keys to the offense for Week 1.

