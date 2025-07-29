Deion Sanders Shares Powerful Message From Shedeur

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback race is starting to take shape.

Unfortunately for Shedeur Sanders, he’s still at the bottom of the pecking order.

That’s why he didn’t want his father, Deion Sanders, to watch him at training camp, knowing that he wouldn’t get the bulk of the work.

In a recent interview, Sanders opened up about the conversation he had with Shedeur.

“Shedeur told me not to come. Let’s get that out. He didn’t want me to come. He was like ‘dad, I’ve been getting three, four reps at practice, I don’t want you seeing that. I’m not where I need to be. Let me get where I need to be. And it’s so funny because it’s his first time, man, ever (not being No. 1), and he’s dealing with it like a pro. He ain’t mad, he ain’t bitter, he’s ‘like I’ve got work to do and I’m going to put in this work,” Sanders said.

Shedeur Sanders told Coach Prime not to visit him at Training Camp: “I’m not where I want to be, let me get where I need to be.”💯💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/GKOsA0ndLP — GUCCE🦬🐦‍⬛ (@gucceCU) July 28, 2025

The past couple of months have been quite tough for Coach Prime.

He hasn’t been able to be at Colorado with his team as he dealt with another major health issue.

He even admitted that he had to write a will, and it might be a while before he can report back in Boulder.

That being said, no one and nothing was going to stop him from being there and supporting the young quarterback.

With Kenny Pickett out with a hamstring injury, Sanders will most likely see a bump in his first-team reps, but he’s still got a long way to go before taking the reins of the offense.

The Browns took him in the fifth round and brought him as the last quarterback on their depth chart, and while he’s been the most efficient signal-caller through all phases of their offseason practices, he’s done that against backups.

Notably, he’s embraced the challenge, and he’ll continue to fight tirelessly for an opportunity.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Joins Madden’s Most Elite Club