Myles Garrett Joins Madden’s Most Elite Club

Myles Garrett has built his reputation as one of the NFL’s most feared pass rushers through years of consistent dominance.

The Cleveland Browns defensive end continues to add to his growing list of accolades both on and off the field.

EA Sports recently recognized that elite status by naming Garrett to the exclusive “99 Club” in Madden NFL 26.

The rating represents the game’s highest possible score for any player.

Garrett joins an elite group that includes Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley, Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and Lane Johnson.

The recognition reflects a career trajectory that started at Texas A&M, where Garrett recorded 31 sacks and 47 tackles for loss across three seasons.

Those numbers helped make him the top overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Since joining Cleveland, Garrett has delivered on that early promise. He recently surpassed 100 career sacks and has posted double-digit sack totals in seven straight seasons.

His trophy case includes four First-Team All-Pro selections, six Pro Bowl appearances, and the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

The Browns rewarded that production with a four-year, $160 million contract extension in 2023. The deal briefly made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.

For Cleveland, Garrett represents more than statistical success. He serves as the foundation of their defensive identity and playoff aspirations.

His ability to disrupt opposing offenses single-handedly gives the Browns a difference-maker few teams possess.

As Cleveland pushes for postseason success, their defensive cornerstone remains the driving force behind those championship hopes.

