Deion Sanders Speaks Out About Criticism Of Son Shedeur

The 2025 NFL Draft is less than two months away, and fewer teams have been talked about more leading into the draft than the Cleveland Browns.

Their fans are excited, yet nervous about who the team is going to select, and considering they hold the No. 2 pick and need a quarterback, there’s also a lot to talk about from a league-wide perspective.

One of their potential options is Shedeur Sanders, a prospect with lots of upside, especially considering that his father was an NFL superstar.

While Sanders’ NFL ceiling is high, he’s a polarizing prospect, which his father recognized and talked about in a recent video shared by ESPN Cleveland on X.

In it, Deion indicated that Shedeur is “the only kid in the draft that they’re hating on,” mentioning that this hate is more of a draft tactic from prospective teams than anything.

“Why you the only kid in the draft that they’re hating on?… Because they want you to slide to their team,” – Deion Sanders said.

There have been a lot of public comments made about players during the pre-draft process throughout the years.

Some of them have led to prospects sliding in the draft, potentially giving teams the ammo they were looking for, while other comments and narratives haven’t affected where certain players get selected.

The Browns are no stranger to negativity in the media, as they have unfortunately been among the bottom-tier teams in the NFL over the past decade.

A new quarterback with potential could change the tides of the organization, and if Sanders is the player that many think he can be, selecting him with the No. 2 overall pick could end up being the team’s best decision in years.

