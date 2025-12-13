Browns Nation

Saturday, December 13, 2025
Deion Sanders Surprises Shedeur With Cleveland Home Visit

Brandon Marcus
By
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Shedeur Sanders has publicly stated that he has a good relationship with his father, Deion. But a new video shared on social media proves just how close they really are.

In the video, Deion arrives at his son’s new house in Cleveland and appears overjoyed by the property.

Growing up as the son of a Hall of Famer surely comes with its challenges, but Shedeur has handled these challenges well and appears to never take anything for granted. He has been highly involved in the Cleveland community ever since he arrived and has shown a willingness to work hard and do whatever it takes to help the Browns win.

Even as the Browns repeatedly passed him over in favor of rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, he patiently waited for his opportunity to lead the team.

Shedeur’s work ethic on and off the field has clearly rubbed off from his father, as he approaches every practice and game with the same intensity and focus.

Last week, he received very strong reviews for his 364 yards and four touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans.

As the season progresses, it’s clear that Shedeur is not just carrying on a family legacy, but he wants to build his own.

Browns Nation