One Browns Pick May Be The Biggest Bargain Of The Draft

Denzel Boston was thought to be a potential first-round pick for the Cleveland Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft. The fact that they were able to land him in the second round to further address the position of need speaks volumes about the success Cleveland had this year.

After selecting tackle Spencer Fano at No. 9 overall, and not trading up for wide receiver Makai Lemon, who was taken at No. 20 by the Philadelphia Eagles, the Browns at No. 24 were likely deciding between Boston, KC Concepcion and Omar Cooper Jr. to satisfy their need for a wideout. They picked Concepcion, a 5-foot-11 playmaker out of Texas A&M.

Cooper was drafted by the New York Jets, who traded back into the first round to take him at No. 31. So, entering Day 2, Boston was still on the board, but he seemed unlikely to be there when the Browns made their second-round pick at No. 39.

Instead, Cleveland was able to add Boston as well, and analyst Lance Reisland is raving about what he will bring to the Browns.

“Denzel Boston brings length and a true catch-point presence to the Browns. Wins 50-50 balls, plays through contact, strong hands, finishes tough. Contact balance after the catch, physical mindset, moves the chains. Reliable target who makes contested catches look routine,” Reisland posted on X.

Denzel Boston brings length and a true catch-point presence to the Browns. Wins 50-50 balls, plays through contact, strong hands, finishes tough. Contact balance after the catch, physical mindset, moves the chains. Reliable target who makes contested catches look routine. #Browns pic.twitter.com/EWOPVysD6i — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) April 27, 2026

Cleveland made the somewhat unusual move of using two consecutive picks on the same position. Yet, based on the lack of production from their wide receivers last season, it could turn out to be very wise.

Last year, the group led by Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman and Isaiah Bond ranked last in the NFL in receptions, yards and touchdowns. Now, it will be a bit more complementary with Concepcion as a dangerous slot receiver, and Boston, at 6-foot-4, serving as an imposing third-down and red-zone target. He scored 20 touchdowns over his final two seasons at the University of Washington.

The Browns notably had not taken a wide receiver in the top 70 picks of their six previous drafts under general manager Andrew Berry. That could have been due to the influence of former chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta.

They broke that tendency in a big way in 2026, and it will hopefully pay off with great results in the years ahead.

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