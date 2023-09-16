Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Denzel Ward Agrees With Martin Emerson Jr. About Browns’ CBs

Denzel Ward Agrees With Martin Emerson Jr. About Browns’ CBs

By

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) warms up on the field before the week 2 NFL preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts on August 17, 2019 at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IN.
(Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire)

 

What a difference a year can make, especially if you’re a Cleveland Browns cornerback.

There is no more searching for answers about wide-open receivers or missed assignments.

Instead, smiles flash at press conferences, and words like “fun” keep popping up.

As evidenced in this clip shared by Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, Denzel Ward and his mates are having fun.

Ward also agreed with Martin Emerson Jr. that the Browns have the best CB trio in the NFL.

Jim Schwartz’s new-look defense presents a whole new world for the Browns secondary.

His aggressive and perplexing pass rush not only makes their job easier but the coordinator’s insistence that players celebrate every big play revives an element lost on some teams.

Ward is not the only Browns player recalling his youth with a smile when he describes his job.

 

Fun Is Underrated 

At first thought, Schwartz’s call to celebrate each good play seems obnoxious and borderline taunting.

Professionalism calls for acting like you’ve done this before and even the best play is no big deal.

But in reality, celebrating success breathes life and enjoyment into even the most thankless task.

The more each player celebrates, the more he wants to celebrate.

Blown assignments can be passed off in anticipation of the next celebration.

That is different than the past few seasons when mistakes compounded mistakes and added pressure to the defense.

Football is a physical game, but the mental aspect and personalities make a huge difference.

And Ward, Newsome, and the whole Browns defense exude a winning personality under Schwartz.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Juan Thornhill #1 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a first quarter interception and touchdown during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Browns Give Big Update on Juan Thornhill

7 mins ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mike Tomlin Makes An Admission About Facing Nick Chubb

17 hours ago

Juan Thornhill #1 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a first quarter interception and touchdown during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Stefanski Shares Update On Juan Thornhill

20 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Former Browns Coach Comments On This Year's Team

22 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Discusses His Real-Time Adjustments

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles

Dawand Jones Comments On Facing T.J. Watt In First NFL Start

24 hours ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jim Schwartz Has Made Unique Request To Browns Defenders

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Discusses Browns' 20-Year Streak In Pittsburgh

2 days ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Note Major Defensive Feat From Week 1

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Pittsburgh Radio Show Has Big Trash-Talk For The Browns

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Tony Grossi Has High Expectations For 1 Browns Rookie

2 days ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked by Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Shows Browns Defense Made History Against Bengals

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns calls the play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tony Rizzo Talks Browns' Chances To End 30-Year Drought

2 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Anthony Walker Jr. #5 after breaking up a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Notes Jim Schwartz’s Impact On The Team

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a rushing touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says Browns Can Beat 'Anyone' In The NFL

3 days ago

Joe Thomas yells to fans during the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 05, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Raves About 1 Browns Rookie

3 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stephen A. Smith Includes Browns In Top-5 NFL List

3 days ago

Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII media availability on February 1, 2018 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on February 4th.

Browns Defender Praises Jim Schwartz's Mentality

3 days ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals plays against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Browns HC Explains Joe Burrow's Week 1 Struggles

3 days ago

Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers makes a reception ahead of Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Tony Rizzo Makes A Clear Statement On Browns-Steelers Matchup

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against Logan Wilson #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes How Browns Offense Was Prolific Against Bengals

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns battles with Orlando Brown Jr. #75 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Key Change Browns Defense Made In Week 1

3 days ago

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets is helped off the field after an injury during the first quarter of the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Joe Thomas Shares His Thoughts On Aaron Rodgers' Injury

4 days ago

A detail of Gunner Olszewski #89 of the Pittsburgh Steelers helmet prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Steelers Will Face Browns Without 2 Important Players

4 days ago

Browns Give Big Update on Juan Thornhill

No more pages to load