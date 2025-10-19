Denzel Ward Could Make Franchise History Against Dolphins

The Cleveland Browns have one of the most underrated players in the game right now.

Denzel Ward doesn’t get the credit that he deserves, perhaps because he plays for a small-market team and because he doesn’t have that many interceptions.

To put into context just how good he’s been, the Pro Football Hall of Fame just shared an incredible stat to point out his impact on the team.

With 100 career passes defended, he only needs 2 on Sunday to pass Joe Haden for the team record.

“Has 100 Career Passes Defended – needs 2+ Passes Defended to pass J.Haden for the Team Record in this category,” per Pro Football Hall of Fame Ambassador.

Ward is one of the top three best defensive backs in the game.

He may not finish as many plays as other ball-hawks in terms of creating turnovers, but he’s the best in the league in terms of breaking up passes and disrupting every single thing that comes his way.

The Browns have put together a Super Bowl-caliber defense under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

As things stand now, Myles Garrett gets most of the credit for what they’ve done, and rightfully so, but it always takes a collective effort to find success.

And in the same sense that Garrett is the leader and anchor of the defensive line, Ward is the quarterback of the secondary.

The Miami Dolphins will be in for a tough task on Sunday against the Browns.

There will be some inclement winds, and with Tua Tagovailoa’s well-documented struggles in the cold and away from home, it might be a big game for the Browns’ defense and, of all people, Denzel Ward.

Hopefully, it will also lead to a much-needed win for this Browns team.

NEXT:

Stats Show Why Browns Have Big Advantage Against Dolphins