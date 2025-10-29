Denzel Ward Has Joined Exclusive Franchise Company

The Cleveland Browns took a step back with a Week 8 loss at the New England Patriots, which halted their momentum from the previous game, a win against the Miami Dolphins.

It wasn’t what the fans were hoping for, but there were some bright spots, including a significant accomplishment by cornerback Denzel Ward.

Ward became just the sixth player to start 100 games for the Browns since their return in 1999, joining Joel Bitonio and Myles Garrett as the only active players to reach that number.

.@denzelward hit the big 💯! He's the 6th Brown to reach that mark with the team since '99 and is joined by Joel and Myles as the only active players on that list. Congrats Warden! pic.twitter.com/DChLGMfiUx — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 28, 2025

Ward has been a pillar in the secondary since the Browns selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

As such, he can certainly relate to the frustration that Garrett was feeling after he sacked Patriots quarterback Drake Maye five times without earning a victory.

Ward has 25 combined tackles (20 solo), one interception and five passes defended in eight games as a leader on one of the league’s best defenses.

It’s a shame the offense has been such a disappointment, because the defense is playing like the one that helped the Browns to an 11-win season and a playoff berth in 2023.

Ward’s name could emerge in some rumors ahead of the upcoming NFL trade deadline, as it did in the offseason, but with how important he is to the organization, it would be a surprise to see him sent away.

After a bye week, the Browns return to action in Week 10 against the New York Jets.

