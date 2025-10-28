Insider Says Myles Garrett Could Make Big Demands

The Cleveland Browns need to do something.

If they want to turn things around, they can’t keep fielding the same team and making the same mistakes.

Also, they need to appease Myles Garrett, who has been a talking point far too often this season.

With that in mind, insider Mary Kay Cabot cleared the air on his future with the organization.

She pumped the brakes on any potential trade request, but also believes Garrett will make some big demands.

“I do think that there is a world in which he’s going to ask for some things in the offseason. Not that he would necessarily ask to be traded again, but that he would ask for some kind of change and some assurances that things will be different. I think that he’s even going to do that this week at the bye week when he says he’s talking to the coaches and players to try to come up with solutions,” Cabot said.

Could Myles Garrett actually request a trade (again) this offseason?@MaryKayCabot wonders if it could happen. FULL SHOW: https://t.co/poDstHBzc1 pic.twitter.com/nVM5iocDz8 — Orange and Brown Talk (@orangebrowntalk) October 28, 2025

For years, many fans and analysts have wanted to see Garrett be more assertive off the field.

They want to see a more mature version of the All-Pro pass rusher, someone who can step up as a leader within the organization.

It took him a while and a record-breaking contract extension, but it seems like that is finally happening.

Of course, it takes much more than just throwing a tantrum on the sidelines or calling out the team to the media after a loss.

No one can say that Garrett doesn’t leave it all on the field every week.

Now, it’s all about making sure everybody else lives up to a high standard.

Garrett knew what he was getting into when he chose to sign a new contract to stay with the organization.

But if the front office and the coaching staff made promises they haven’t kept, he has every right to hold them accountable.

