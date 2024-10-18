Denzel Ward Honored By NFLPA With Community MVP Award

The Cleveland Browns focus on being good partners for the community the franchise calls home as players give back to Cleveland throughout the year.

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is one of the best examples of this dual responsibility.

The three-time Pro Bowl player has been active in the Cleveland community as he started the Make Them Know Your Name Foundation to honor his late father and focus on heart health across the region.

Now, the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) is recognizing his efforts, naming him the Week 7 Community MVP for his donation of 100 automated external defibrillators around the Greater Cleveland area.

The NFLPA shared his $150,000 donation on X as it honored Ward on Friday.

Our Week 7 #CommunityMVP is all heart. ♥️

Congratulations to @denzelward, who through his @MTKYN_ Foundation donated $150,000 to place 100 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) throughout the Greater Cleveland area!

🔗: https://t.co/drH63b0Xz3 pic.twitter.com/z7C3Gcnw20 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) October 18, 2024

Ward’s donation will place AEDs “where and when they are most needed” throughout the community, the NFLPA said in an image posted to X.

The post also announced that Ward was selected to serve in the American Heart Association’s 2024 Nation of Lifesavers Player Ambassador class.

Ward began the foundation after the passing of his father in 2016, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

“My family and I set up the Make Them Know Your Name Foundation to honor my late father, and we are blessed to continue to honor his legacy by helping make the city of Cleveland a safer place when it comes to heart-related incidents and Sudden Cardiac Arrest,” Ward said

#Browns corner Denzel Ward has been named the Week 7 NFLPA @NFLPA Community MVP after donating $150,000 through his Make Them Know Your Name Foundation to place 100 automated external defibrillators around the Greater Cleveland area.

“My family and I set up the Make Them Know… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 18, 2024

In Week 7, the Browns host AFC North rival Cincinnati on Sunday in their first matchup against the Bengals this season.

NEXT:

Browns Radio Host Questions How Browns Will Handle 1 Pre-Game Ritual