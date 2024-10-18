Browns Radio Host Questions How Browns Will Handle 1 Pre-Game Ritual

The Cleveland Browns have one of the worst offenses in the NFL, averaging just over 240 yards per outing and scoring less than 16 points per game.

In 2024, the Browns have yet to amass more than 300 yards of total offense in a single game with much of the blame being focused on the quarterback play of Deshaun Watson.

With the team struggling – and head coach Kevin Stefanski insisting that he will not make a change at the position – fans will be none too thrilled to welcome that unit of the team onto the field, specifically its quarterback.

It’s a situation that Browns radio host Ken Carman addressed Friday morning on “The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima.”

Carman specifically pointed to the pre-game ritual of introducing the Browns’ players one by one as a dilemma for the organization in its attempt to avoid a chorus of booing from its fanbase (via X).

“The problem is, what are you going to do when the quarterback comes out,” Carman rhetorically asked.

Carman offered a variety of ways that the team could attempt to draw attention away from its starting quarterback by quickly announcing Watson after the sure-to-be raucous ovation for running back Nick Chubb or by sandwiching Watson’s introduction in between two fan-favorite players.

Watson has taken the bulk of the criticism this season as he has yet to surpass 200 passing yards in a single contest, and video breakdowns of key offensive plays that have circulated the Internet continue to show the veteran quarterback overlooking open receivers.

The Browns begin a three-game home stretch by hosting the Bengals on Sunday.

