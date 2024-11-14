Denzel Ward Leads The NFL In Impressive Stat This Season

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in troubled waters with a dismal 2-7 record as they prepare to face the 3-7 New Orleans Saints in Louisiana.

While criticism has largely centered on their offensive struggles, defensive shortcomings have also played a part in this disappointing season.

Yet amid the team’s struggles, cornerback Denzel Ward stands as an example of quality.

Ward’s performance this season has been nothing short of exceptional, with PFF highlighting his dominance in the secondary.

His 14 forced incompletions lead the league, putting him well ahead of his peers who haven’t crossed the 10-mark barrier.

Denzel Ward – 14 forced incompletions this season No one else has more than 10 🔒 pic.twitter.com/zRpPOpO84R — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) November 14, 2024

The numbers tell a compelling story: Ward has allowed a mere 43.8% completion rate on passes thrown his way, yielding just 373 yards according to Pro Football Reference.

Through the first nine weeks, he tops the league with 15 pass deflections while adding 16 tackles to his impressive stat line.

Despite his stellar play, Ward maintains a grounded perspective. Following the Chargers loss, he even openly acknowledged missed assignments and areas needing improvement.

However, the Browns’ current struggles extend far beyond Ward’s occasional missteps, as the team bears little resemblance to last year’s playoff contender.

The offensive decline has been particularly stark under Jameis Winston, with the Browns plummeting to 29th in NFL scoring – a dramatic fall from their top-10 ranking in 2023.

The front office’s recent moves, trading away assets and focusing on the 2025 draft, signal a shift toward future planning rather than immediate success.

Even if the Browns manage to secure a victory on Sunday, Ward and the defense face an uphill battle.

The remaining schedule offers little reprieve, dampening hopes for a late-season resurgence in what has become a challenging campaign for Cleveland.

