Denzel Ward Led NFL In Notable Stat In 2024 Season

Cleveland Browns fans might want to leave the 2024 season completely in the past.

The Browns were tied for the second-worst record in the league, a year that didn’t go their way for many reasons.

There are often very few bright spots on a team that performs this poorly, but the Browns did have a few defenders who shined, including Denzel Ward.

PFF recently posted a few highlights from Ward’s season, showcasing that he had the best PFF grade in the league for a cornerback in single coverage, and he also had the most incompletions in the league in single coverage.

Denzel Ward in single coverage in 2024: 🔒 91.3 PFF grade (1st)

🔒 15 forced incompletions (1st) pic.twitter.com/IpCgzOTAft — PFF (@PFF) February 16, 2025

This might seem like a consolation prize now that the season is over, but this should give the team confidence in him moving forward.

At 27 years old, Ward can still be a staple of this team for the foreseeable future, someone who can help lead the defense if Myles Garrett leaves.

The Browns might have a lot of areas to grow and fix over the next several months, but knowing that they have Ward in the secondary is at least one position they don’t have to deal with.

It will be interesting to see how this defense evolves over the next few years, especially if Garrett leaves.

Garrett has provided a sense of stability for the team during his tenure, and filling that hole, both from a leadership and playing ability perspective will be difficult.

There’s no telling how the Browns will perform in 2025, but fans are anxiously awaiting to see how it all shakes out.

