Friday, September 26, 2025
Denzel Ward Predicts All-Pro Future For Browns Defender

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ defense has found a reliable anchor in safety Grant Delpit, who has quietly emerged as one of the team’s most consistent performers through the early portion of the 2025 season.

The fifth-year veteran has embraced an expanded leadership role while maintaining the high level of play that made him a stabilizing force during Cleveland’s challenging 2024 campaign.

His development hasn’t gone unnoticed by teammates, particularly cornerback Denzel Ward, who sees All-Pro potential in Delpit’s continued growth.

“Grant’s about to be an All-Pro, Pro Bowl,” Ward said, per ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.

Delpit’s track record speaks to his reliability and impact. He has posted over 100 tackles in two of the last four full seasons, including a career-high 111 tackles in 2024 when the Browns struggled collectively.

His performance stood out as a bright spot during that difficult year, showcasing the consistency that has defined his professional career.

The LSU product has carried that momentum into 2025, recording 18 tackles through three games while adding a crucial interception in Cleveland’s narrow victory over Green Bay.

That interception highlighted his improved coverage skills and ability to make game-changing plays when opportunities arise.

Beyond the statistics, Delpit has transformed into the vocal leader that Cleveland’s secondary needs.

At 6’3″ and 208 pounds, Delpit possesses the ideal combination of size, intelligence and physicality for today’s safety position.

If Cleveland’s defense continues limiting opponents effectively, his opportunities for turnovers and impact plays should multiply, potentially elevating him among the league’s elite defensive backs this season.

Browns Nation