Deshaun Watson Shares Hype Video As He Eyes Return

The Cleveland Browns have three quarterbacks to choose from right now.

However, there’s another guy working and waiting in the shadows as well.

Deshaun Watson wants to bring even more competition to the equation.

He continues to work on his recovery and remains committed to returning to the field this season.

With that in mind, he took to TikTok to share yet another hype and motivational video about his recovery and workouts, discussing patience and how he plans to prove the doubters wrong.

“Working to master patience! Time will tell,” Watson posted on TikTok.

Of course, no one wanted this to work out more than the Browns and the fans.

They tried to put him in a position to succeed over and over, giving him absolutely everything he needed to succeed.

We already know how that turned out.

Suspensions, multiple injuries, and numerous reports about a questionable demeanor and rubbing some of his teammates the wrong way have made the Watson trade an absolute catastrophe for this organization.

Team owner Jimmy Haslam openly admitted that the team had made a big mistake when they went after him, but that may not have been enough to shut the door on him.

There’s literally no incentive to play him this season, not even if the Browns fail to win another game.

It’s time to move on, and if someone else is willing to give him a chance after all that has transpired about him and his injuries and poor play, so be it.

