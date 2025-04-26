Denzel Ward Reacts To Browns Drafting Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns made a surprise move on Saturday, trading up in the fifth round to select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Cleveland picked its second quarterback of the draft after taking Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

Sanders is already being welcomed to his new team by his future NFL teammates.

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was one of the first to welcome the quarterback to Cleveland, sending out a special message to the rookie prospect after Cleveland drafted him.

“Shedeur Sanders Time to Be Legendary! Let’s do it!” Ward wrote, adding a fire emoji to his comments.

Ward’s words carry a lot of weight in the locker room as he’s one of the team’s defensive leaders.

The defensive back has been in Cleveland since the franchise drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Sanders becomes the fourth active and healthy quarterback on the Browns roster, joining Dillon, Kenny Pickett, and Joe Flacco.

Cleveland will certainly have to choose what to do with their oversized quarterback stable, as most NFL teams carry only a maximum of three signal-callers for their 53-man roster.

The Browns had multiple conversations with Sanders before the draft.

Sanders was initially considered a top-three pick, but he fell out of a first round that featured only two quarterbacks being taken.

At Colorado, Sanders started 24 games for the Buffaloes.

He finished his collegiate career in Colorado by throwing for 14,347 yards and 134 touchdowns over the past four seasons.

