Denzel Ward Sends 7-Word Message Ahead Of Season

The Cleveland Browns’ defense looked like it was going to need a remodel when Myles Garrett initially requested a trade from the franchise.

The Browns didn’t budge on Garrett’s request, though, and he wound up signing an extension that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.

With Garrett back in the fold, Cleveland’s defense will be its calling card during the 2025 NFL season, given the uncertainty at quarterback on the offensive end.

The Browns’ defensive line is one of the stoutest in the league, while their secondary remains strong with Denzel Ward patrolling the backend.

Ward is coming off his fourth Pro Bowl season and is widely regarded as one of the best defensive backs in the NFL, but the team will need more from him if it hopes to stay competitive.

Ward understands how important he is to Cleveland and set lofty expectations for the upcoming season via Camryn Justice of WEWS.

“I’ve got to have my best year,” Ward said.

It’s great to hear Ward put the onus on himself to be better as a player despite how much he already contributes.

It’s a clear sign of his maturity and leadership ability and the Browns should feel fortunate to have someone like Ward on their side of the field.

The 2025 season will be an uphill climb, but players like Ward can at least make things interesting for a Cleveland squad trying to find its way.

